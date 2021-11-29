In a win against the Clippers, a Warriors star reveals “When The Avalanche Started.”

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in a thrilling game.

After defeating the Clippers 105-90 on Sunday, November 28, the Warriors extended their winning streak to seven games.

Curry scored a game-high 33 points to go along with five rebounds and six assists, leading all scorers.

The greatest headline so far has been Curry’s outburst at the official after a no-foul call in the fourth quarter.

After a transition play, the two-time MVP went for a lay-up and collided with Clippers’ Terance Mann in mid-air.

Curry believed he drew a foul after the incident, but the official didn’t call any.

Curry was furious with the referee and received a technical foul as a result.

Curry, who was still angry with the “T,” admitted after the game that the “avalanche started” following the altercation with the game official.

Rather than losing all focus on the game, the Warriors’ marksman replied in a positive way.

“”I think that motivated me and our team, and we just focused on putting the ball in the hoop, and that’s when the avalanche started,” Curry said after the game to NBC Sports.

“It was one of those situations where we felt like we had fantastic momentum going, and in that third quarter, our defense was unbelievable,” he continued. “But some calls didn’t go our way, and the whole momentum flipped based on those and for us.”

“It was a B.S. T (technical foul) on whoever was talking on the bench, and we got a little distracted by that. You have those moments and decisions of where you’re going to put your energy, and obviously, I thought I was fouled, so I wanted to let the emotions out, and then you let it go and you just play basketball.”

On the other side, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that he was “upset” by the referee’s decision.

Curry isn’t the type of player that goes after the refs very often, according to him.

Kerr, on the other hand, emphasized the importance of Curry’s performance if he is to “The competition in him emerges when he says, “Knows he’s correct.”

Kerr remarked after the game, "It was as upset as I've seen Steph in a long time." "It was also the most upset I'd felt in a long time. It's a miracle I didn't get a technical, but it appeared like I did.