In a vote marred by ‘irregularities,’ Uzbekistan’s leader wins easily.

Despite some improvements, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev won a landslide victory on Monday in an election that election monitors deemed “not truly competitive.”

The vote has been cast. Mirziyoyev, who ascended to power in 2016 after the death of his mentor, tyrant Islam Karimov, who governed Uzbekistan for 27 years, faced no significant resistance on Sunday.

According to preliminary results from the Central Election Commission, Mirziyoyev received 80.1 percent of the vote.

He is credited with establishing what he refers to as “New Uzbekistan” by abolishing a decades-old forced labor system with origins in the previous Soviet Union and allowing limited media freedoms.

Despite this, he has continued to publicly admire Karimov, whom he served as Prime Minister for 13 years after holding positions in provincial administrations.

After the results were revealed, Mirziyoyev made a carefully controlled appearance at the Humo sports venue in Tashkent, saying, “Uzbekistan will only go forwards!”

However, like Karimov, the new leader has avoided political reforms that would allow for any challenge to his power.

The polls were “not truly competitive,” according to a delegation organized by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which referred to “the exclusion of opposition parties.”

“On election day, many procedural violations were seen,” it continued.

The elections were held “on the basis of international standards and meet international rules,” according to election chief Zainiddin Nizamkhodjayev.

Prior to the announcement of the results, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Uzbek President Islam Karimov on “a convincing victory.”

According to political analyst Kamoliddin Rabbimov, Uzbekistan’s elections on Sunday demonstrated that the country is not a democracy “However, it is no longer a dictatorship in the Karimov mold.

“He projected that certain reforms will continue in the coming years without a complete transition to democracy.

“People are concerned about monopolies, which dominate over 70% of the economy, as well as corruption,” Rabbimov told AFP.

“Mirziyoyev will listen and try reforms because going back to Karimov’s harsh repressions is no longer an option.”

Mirziyoyev has presided over a surge in international tourism in the country bordering Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, which counts China and Russia as partners.

However, rights groups claim that in the last two years, there has been a crackdown on dissent, notably on online freedoms, which grew in popularity after 2016.

Academic Khidirnazar Allakulov, a potential independent candidate to Mirziyoyev, failed to register a political organization that might nominate him at the first hurdle.

The pandemic has also tainted the president’s early economic gains, with widespread unemployment and soaring living costs.

