In a viral video that has been viewed over 1.2 million times, Cristiano Ronaldo replaces Coca-Cola with water.

Cristiano Ronaldo, despite being eight months shy of his 37th birthday, has never been shy about his near-maniacal fitness regime that has maintained him at the top of his game. On Monday, he demonstrated his commitment to a healthy living by replacing two bottles of Coca-Cola in front of him with a basic bottle of water.

Ronaldo took his seat in the media room before of Portugal’s first Euro 2020 match against Hungary in Budapest, he quickly saw the soft drinks placed in front of his microphone.

During press conferences, it is customary practice for commercial partners of important events to strategically arrange their items near microphones.

Coca-Cola is a major sponsor of Euro 2020, and bottles have been seen in press conferences throughout the tournament thus far. On Monday, the soft drink was also placed in front of the microphone used by Fernando Santos, Portugal’s head coach, who sat to Ronaldo’s right.

The Juventus player, on the other hand, was not in the mood to pander to sponsors and could barely conceal his disgust at the product placement before removing the bottles. “Drink water!” he shouted in Portuguese as he delivered an unbranded bottle containing a transparent liquid.

The video went viral almost instantly, with over 1.2 million views as of this writing.

It’s not the first time Ronaldo has expressed his dislike for fizzy drinks. In the past, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid great said that watching his sons drink soft beverages angered him, and that he had tried to stop them from doing so.

He’s notoriously meticulous about his diet and bar the odd glass of fruit juice with breakfast or wine with dinner, he drinks water almost exclusively. His eating regime consists of six small meals spread throughout the day, which almost invariably include fruit, vegetables and clean proteins such as chicken or fish, all of which are cooked without oil.

Ronaldo's disapproval of soft drinks was praised by Tom Brady, another veteran who.