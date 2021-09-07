In a viral video, Stephen A. Smith suggests that the NFL mandate vaccines for players.

The NFL is unable to require COVID-19 immunizations for its players, but ESPN’s Stephen A Smith is attempting to do so.

In a video that went popular on Twitter on Tuesday, the “First Take” analyst explained why if he were Roger Goodell, he would push as hard as possible for NFL players to get their shots.

As Week 1 kicks off on Thursday with the Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, more than 93 percent of NFL players have been vaccinated. The NFL Players Association allegedly rejected the league’s proposal for a vaccine mandate for its players last month.

“Coaches, staff, and those who work with the leagues must be immunized. The only persons who are exempt are the players, who are represented by a union… “What are you shielding them from?” Smith stated his opinion. “I’ve got news for you: you’re not protecting them, and you’re not protecting [the fans].”

The league has eased limitations for players who are completely vaccinated, but has tightened standards for those who are not. Unvaccinated players are checked daily and must have a negative result before entering a facility. If they come into close contact with someone who has tested positive, they must be quarantined for five days. If they are in close touch, vaccinated players are checked frequently and do not need to quarantine.

If an outbreak among unjabbed players causes a game to be canceled, unvaccinated players who breach protocols — such as mask mandates or taking private transportation to games — can be fined $14,650 for a first violation, or their team’s game can be forfeited.

Aside from criticizing the NFLPA’s opposition to a mandate, Smith also slammed the hypocrisy of players who claim that getting stabbed is a private and personal decision.

"If you test positive, you could have an impact on someone else," Smith explained. "The NFL is a for-profit organization…." When athletes say things like "it's a private matter," I believe it's shameful. It is not a personal issue because it affects everyone.