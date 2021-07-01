In a viral video, Patrick Beverley loses control and takes a cheap shot at Chris Paul.

In Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night, Chris Paul was at the center of it all.

The 16-year NBA veteran scored 41 points as the Phoenix Suns won the series 130-103 over the Los Angeles Clippers. In the fourth quarter, he was also an unwilling participant in an incident that resulted in Clippers player Patrick Beverley getting tossed from the game.

Paul gave Beverley a quick glance before strolling past him as the teams returned to their benches for a time-out.

While it is unclear whether Paul and Beverley exchanged words on the court, something definitely enraged the latter, who proceeded to slam the Suns star to the ground with a two-handed shove in the back, resulting in a little brawl.

Following a quick assessment of the incident, the officials assessed Beverley with a technical penalty and ejected him from the game.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, with more than a million views as of this writing.

After shoving Chris Paul from behind, Patrick Beverley was dismissed. pic.twitter.com/z0GFL1tb6J

1 July 2021 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter)

1 July 2021 — CPWob (@WorldWideWob)

Paul struggled against his former team in Game 3 and Game 4, shooting a combined 11-for-41 from the field after missing the first two games of the series due to the NBA’s coronavirus health and safety protocols.

The 36-year-old, on the other hand, rolled back the years in Game 6, scoring 41 points, eight assists, and four rebounds on 16-of-24 shooting to lead the Suns back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993, ensuring the Clippers’ wait for a Western Conference title will last at least another year.

In the third quarter, down by 17 points, the Clippers went on a 10-0 run to go within striking distance of the Suns at a frantic Staples Center. Just as a historic comeback appeared to be on the cards, Paul stunned the audience by scoring eight unanswered points to give Phoenix a 14-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter.