In a viral video, Carson Wentz explains why he decided not to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite spending five more days away from his team, Carson Wentz’s perspective on the COVID-19 vaccine hasn’t altered.

During a post-practice news conference on Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback discussed his decision to remain unvaccinated, which went viral on Twitter with over 211,000 views.

Carson Wentz on his refusal to be vaccinated: pic.twitter.com/YsNxTmiIbD

September 2, 2021 — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070)

Wentz, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in February for two draft picks, hadn’t practiced for the Colts since July 29 due to foot surgery he had on August 2.

According to ESPN, he was scheduled to return to the Colts on Monday but was instead placed on the COVID-19 reserve list after coming into close contact with a club staffer who tested positive. Any unvaccinated athlete who comes into close contact with a person who tests positive must quarantine for five days, according to NFL-NFLPA regulations. After close contact with a positive case, vaccinated players are not required to quarantine.

But, a month after his surgery, Wentz was back in full pads on Thursday, and he was asked about his decision to remain unvaccinated, considering the league’s tough stance on players who don’t receive their shots.

Wentz added, “It’s a personal decision for me and my family.” “I respect everyone else’s decision, and I expect everyone else to respect mine.”

To stay off the reserve list and on the field during the 2021 season, Wentz stated he needed to be vigilant in following the established NFL-NFLPA standards.

Wentz explained, “With the regulations and everything the way it is, it’s really for us to understand them fully and make sure we’re dotting our I’s and crossing our T’s—all those things so we can avoid what happened this week.”

However, the measures are in place to urge players to acquire one of the three coronavirus vaccines available, as unvaccinated individuals must be tested daily and are not allowed inside team training facilities until they test negative for COVID-19.

Approximately 93 percent of NFL players have been vaccinated thus far, but the Indianapolis Colts, along with the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the league. Vaccines are one of them. This is a condensed version of the information.