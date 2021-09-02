In a viral tweet, Simone Biles fires back at critics.

Simone Biles’ withdrawal from the team competition and numerous individual events during the 2020 Summer Olympic Games spurred a conversation about mental health.

Now, the Olympic gold medalist is retaliating against her detractors in a viral tweet she sent out on Thursday in response to public criticism of her ordeal.

I hope your peers/family don’t see what y’all tweet because some of the stuff I’ve gone through publically and gotten such awful comments makes me hope your peers/family don’t see what y’all tweet. It’s quite depressing. I hope they never go through or have gone through what they have.

Despite the fact that Biles did not say what sparked her message, which has 47,300 ‘likes’ as of Thursday afternoon, Twitter users were quick to express their support. Many people advised her to take a break from social media and block those who were sending her negative messages, while others praised Biles for raising awareness about mental health.

“I understand that seeing positive tweets does not negate the impact of negative tweets, but I’d like to thank you for what you’ve done to de-stigmatize mental health care,” one Twitter user commented. “I consider myself really fortunate to be able to watch your achievements!”

“Don’t allow those people get to you,” another user said. They don’t have a clue. Maintain a lofty position with your head. You’ve accomplished a lot in your life. What exactly have they accomplished? Nothing, I’m sure, except for being heartless…”

Someone responded to Biles with, “I can’t comprehend what you’ve gone through.” “I certainly hope that the positive messages outnumber the negative ones. Please know that you are a source of light and inspiration for so many people. Especially for those of us who have battled mental illness.”

Biles said she abandoned the team competition in Tokyo in July after experiencing the “twisties,” which occur when an athlete loses their sense of spatial awareness during a routine. Serious injuries may result as a result of this.

Her choice to withdraw was met with criticism.