In a video that has been viewed over one million times, a dog on the loose gives Americans a reason to watch cricket.

A stray dog rushed onto a cricket pitch in the middle of a match in Ireland on Saturday, grabbing the ball and capturing the attention of the internet in a video that rapidly surpassed a million views.

The Ireland Women’s Cricket team posted the video, which shows a little dog with a red leash running onto the field to play fetch with the ball.

A player throws the ball to a teammate as the dog runs to the action, but the pup gets to capture it before running around the field. The sportscasters laughed as the players and the dog’s owner chased it down.

Excellent fielding…

by a pitch-invading little furry pitch invader!

#AIT20 @ClearSpeaks pic.twitter.com/Oe1cxUANE5

September 11, 2021 — Ireland Women’s Cricket (@IrishWomensCric)

After a few seconds, the players were able to reclaim the ball and continue the game.

“I believe we’ve located the ball. One announcer remarked, “It might need a clean.” “I believe this has elevated COVID restrictions to a whole new level.”

The little dog made an appearance during Saturday’s semi-final between the Bready Cricket Club and the Civil Service North of Ireland Cricket Club in the All-Ireland T20 Cup. According to Cricket Ireland, Bready won the match but lost in the final to Pembroke Cricket Club later that day.

On Saturday, Twitter users reacted to the video with jokes.

One Twitter user, @fatcat39, described it as “the most clever ball tampering ever.”

@MasterHeep commented, “I suppose that good guy waited so long that he couldn’t stand it any longer and had to run and catch that ball.”

The video enthralled even those who do not normally watch the sport.

“Finally! Keith Olbermann, a sports and political pundit, wrote, “I LIKE Cricket! #DogsImproveSports.”

“I am not a cricket fan, but if this was sure to happen, I would watch it,” @emsmusicalmind wrote.

Of course, the dog isn’t the first animal to participate in a sporting event. Another video of a dog running onto the field of a soccer game in Chile and scoring a goal went viral earlier this week, eliciting laughter from spectators. Unfortunately for the dog, the goal looked to be disallowed by a referee.

Cricket is a popular sport in many parts of the world. This is a condensed version of the information.