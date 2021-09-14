In a Twitter spat triggered by Lionel Messi, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher takes aim at Gary Lineker.

Jamie Carragher, a former Liverpool defender, got into a Twitter spat with Gary Lineker, which was sparked by a graphic featuring Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lineker, who hosts Match of the Day, pointed out errors on a Sky Sports graphic comparing Messi and Ronaldo, with the ex-Red ready to respond.

Lineker had taken issue with the graphic omitting Messi’s recent Copa America victory with Argentina, prompting a response claiming that the former Barcelona star had won four Champions League titles, not the three shown.

Carragher was part of the crew who hosted the debate on Monday Night Football and took to Twitter to respond to Lineker’s remarks.

Sadio Mane has just hinted at Liverpool’s next catastrophic move forward.

The Liverpool great admits, “We made a mistake on a graphic over Messi’s international honors.”

“It occurs frequently on MOTD. Check out Messi’s [Champions League] record from 2006; he didn’t play a single minute beyond the first [knock-out] round, so we counted it as three. On MNF, we don’t have auto-cue, so I’m sure you’d make a mistake now and then.”

Linker, a former England striker, answered, “Yes, we do, and when they happen, they’re rightfully pointed out.”

Carragher responded, “Not by anyone on MNF, as we understand it’s not easy.”

“I know you spend most of your time on Twitter, but just take care of MOTD and we’ll take care of MNF as well. You’re welcome to come on without an autocue at any time.”

Lineker is a well-known supporter of Lionel Messi in the ongoing discussion between Ronaldo and the current PSG playmaker, having previously played for Barcelona.

Carragher had his second social media spat in as many days, following a back-and-forth with his co-pundit Gary Neville on Monday.

“You seem to be picking conflicts with everyone these days,” ex-Everton forward Lineker said. Jamie, I hope you’re doing well.”

“I’m alright Gary, just sticking up for our stats guy,” Carragher said at the end of the argument. Thank you for your concern.”