In a Twitter rant, Mets owner Steve Cohen blasts his “unproductive” team.

Steve Cohen is expressing his dissatisfaction with his $2 billion investment.

After the Mets lost their fifth straight game, 3-2, to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, the team’s owner lambasted his team’s hitting strategy on Wednesday.

It’s difficult to comprehend how professional batters can be so ineffective.

The most successful teams are more rigorous in their approach.

The figures on slugging and OPS don’t lie.

August 18, 2021 — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2)

In September 2020, Cohen purchased the Mets’ majority ownership from the notoriously frugal Wilpon family for more than $2 billion, putting more money into the team’s drooping offense, which has historically lagged behind the team’s superior pitching. He’s also not afraid to express himself on social media, bringing transparency to his more than 214,000 Twitter followers.

I just went to the clubhouse to see the guys. They’re prepared and in the right state of mind for this match.

August 8, 2021 — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2)

Cohen is enraged by the Mets’ five-game losing streak and five wins in the last 19 games, which has knocked the team below.500 for the first time in over three months. In just 18 days, they’ve dropped to third place in the winnable National League East, going from a four-game lead to a four-and-a-half game disadvantage to the first-place Atlanta Braves.

“We are in a difficult situation,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said following the team’s setback on Tuesday. “We’ve had some difficulties. We’ve suffered a number of heartbreaking losses. We’re aware of what’s going on. We’re working hard to improve in several areas, so let’s get started.”

Cohen’s scathing appraisal of the offense comes during a 19-game period in which the Mets have scored just 64 runs (3.3 per game). According to Baseball-Reference, they are 10th in the NL in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging and OPS, and have a 2.2 percent chance of making the playoffs.

While the Mets’ difficulties aren’t completely attributable to a lackluster offensive approach, Cohen is undoubtedly dissatisfied with how some of the team’s moves have turned out so far. The Mets signed James McCann as their starting catcher. This is a condensed version of the information.