In a triple ‘dangerous’ Liverpool accusation, Joao Felix dismisses Roberto Firmino.

With a trip to Atletico Madrid tonight, Liverpool returns to Champions League action in search of vengeance.

The Reds were knocked out of the competition in the round of 16 by Diego Simeone’s team in 2019/20, losing 4-2 on aggregate.

Liverpool are in excellent form after a 5-0 win over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane all scoring.

Firmino was disregarded by Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix when assessing Liverpool’s attacking danger, despite scoring his second hat-trick for the club at Vicarage Road.

“We anticipate a strong group. We are all aware of this. It’s Liverpool, after all “The 21-year-old told CBS Sports and the podcast Que Golazo!

“They are a fantastic squad, particularly in assault, but we are prepared for them and will give it our all to win.

“Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and [Diogo] Jota are all dangerous players.

“They’re dangerous in the backline as well, so it’ll be a tough game.”

The Brazilian has six goals in all competitions this season and is in perhaps his best form in recent memory, so he’ll be out to prove himself on Tuesday.

Despite the fact that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dislikes Atletico Madrid’s style of play, Felix believes the two clubs share many parallels as the Reds prepare to return to the Wanda Metropolitano.

“I believe the passion is the same [as Atleti],” he continued.

“Anfield is a little different since the fans are closer to the pitch, but the emotion is the same.”