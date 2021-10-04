In a thrilling match, Liverpool and Man City share the spoils while Nuno’s Spurs win.

On Sunday, Manchester City came from behind twice to tie 2-2 with Liverpool in a thrilling match between the Premier League championship rivals, while Tottenham won to relieve Nuno Espirito Santo’s strain.

After Phil Foden had cancelled out Sadio Mane’s opening at a frantic Anfield, Mohamed Salah appeared to have won the game, but Kevin De Bruyne’s late deflection shot rescued a point for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The outcome of the match between the two sides that have dominated English football for the previous four years has left the Premier League title race tense.

Liverpool are a point behind leaders Chelsea, while City are two points behind them in third place.

Earlier, Spurs defeated Aston Villa 2-1, Leicester drew 2-2 at Crystal Palace, and Brentford defeated West Ham 2-1 in stoppage time.

City’s loss to Southampton last month appeared to be costly, especially with tough road matches against European champions Chelsea and Liverpool on the horizon.

The defending champions, on the other hand, have showed their mettle with a 1-0 triumph at Stamford Bridge last week and now a superb performance at their fiercest rivals’ home.

On Sunday, City dominated the first half but had nothing to show for their efforts against a mediocre home team.

Instead, it was a resurgent Liverpool that struck first, with Mane scoring just before the hour mark after excellent work from Salah.

City equalized with Foden’s drilled finish from an acute angle, but Salah scored a spectacular solo goal in the 76th minute to put Liverpool back in lead.

The visitors dug deep again, and De Bruyne equalised five minutes later with a deflected finish off Joel Matip from the edge of the area.

Guardiola told Sky Sports, “What a game.” “That is why Man City and Liverpool have constantly been there in recent years because we attempt to play in this manner. We weren’t able to win, but we didn’t lose either.

“It’s for this reason that the Premier League is the greatest. It was fantastic, very fantastic.”

Klopp was displeased with his team’s first-half performance, but claimed they improved after the interval.

He said, “Thank God a football game has two halves.” “We are very pleased with the second, but not so pleased with the first for obvious reasons.”

“The half-time whistle was the most wonderful moment of my career,” he continued. “We never planned to play like this, and we needed half-time, so we took advantage of it and played a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.