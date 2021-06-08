In a tepid Euro 2020 send-off, Wales is held by Albania.

Albania held Wales to a goalless draw in Cardiff, denying Wales a winning Euro 2020 send-off.

This was Wales’ final match before the Dragons’ European Championship campaign kicks off on June 12 in Baku against Switzerland.

For the most part, interim manager Robert Page had a terrible day as Wales generated few chances and Albania had an easy day.

However, the introduction of Kieffer Moore and Gareth Bale from the bench gave the game new life, as Wales had late chances to revenge their 2018 friendly setback to Albania and give returning fans hope.

Wales fans were welcomed back for the first time since November 2019, when a 2-0 win over Hungary secured qualifying for the postponed Euros this summer.

The lifting of Covid-19 limitations allowed 6,500 people into Cardiff City Stadium to give Page’s squad a proper send-off.

Page had expressed his players’ willingness to continue kneeling prior to kickoff to show their opposition to racism.

When England players took the knee before kick-off at Middlesbrough on Wednesday, fans booed loudly, while Wales fans sang enthusiastically when both sets of players took the knee, and there was no obvious opposition.

Page made eight changes from the side that lost 3-0 to France on Wednesday, with only Neco Williams, Chris Mepham, and Joe Allen remaining in the starting lineup.

Williams had been cleared to play just hours before the match after UEFA determined that he would not be suspended for his disputed red card in Nice.

Among those that returned were captain Ben Davies, Aaron Ramsey, and Ethan Ampadu, as well as goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, who got his 96th cap.

Ramsey was used as a false nine, with David Brooks and Tyler Roberts on each side of him, but Albania was able to halt home assaults at the source and was at ease.

Albania, which is ranked 66th in the world and 49th in Wales, had the best start to a flat first period. (This is a brief piece.)