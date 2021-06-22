In a straightforward Nottinghamshire win, Samit Patel establishes a Vitality Blast bowling record.

Nottinghamshire beat Worcestershire by 10 wickets in the Vitality Blast, thanks to Samit Patel and Alex Hales.

Patel, who seized the new ball with his left-arm spin, got three for four in the most economical four-over stint in Blast history, reducing Worcestershire to 86 for eight in 20 overs.

Jake Ball had three for 17 and Steven Mullaney had two for 15, with Jake Libby’s highest score of 29 coming after 33 balls.

Hales then smashed 60 not out from 24 balls, blasting more than half of them over the boundary with 11 fours and two sixes as they reached the goal in 6.2 overs. Joe Clarke was 26 not out.

Notts are presently leading the North Group, although three clubs are within a point of them, with Yorkshire and Durham each having a game in hand.

After a brilliant half-century from Louis Kimber, Leicestershire thrashed Derbyshire by 42 runs.

Kimber, batting at number seven in only his fifth county encounter, hammered 53 runs off 28 balls, including three fours and three sixes, to help his team to a total of 174 for eight.

Naveen-ul-Haq, Callum Parkinson, Colin Ackermann, and Scott Steel each took two wickets as Derbyshire were bowled out for 132.

Gloucestershire upset South Group leaders Kent by eight wickets with to Glenn Phillips’ unbeaten 41.

Kent’s 147 for seven, based on England’s Zak Crawley’s 43 and Jordan Cox’s unbeaten 36, seemed insufficient from the start, especially after Gloucestershire openers Miles Hammond (33) and Chris Dent (37) put up 54 in five overs.

Phillips blasted three fours and three sixes in his 25-ball assault to conclude the job with more than six overs to spare after Ian Cockbain retired hurt after hitting 30 from 17 balls.

The game between Sussex and Glamorgan was called off without a ball being bowled due to a damp outfield.