In a speech dubbed “fabulists and failures,” PSG’s chairman criticizes Liverpool.

Nasser al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain, has slammed Liverpool and the other 11 teams involved in the ill-fated European Super League proposal.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur, together with AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and Real Madrid, joined the Reds in supporting the controversial idea.

Within 72 hours of the ESL announcement, all six Premier League teams withdrew, along with AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Inter.

Those participating in the project were also kicked out of the European Clubs’ Association (ECA), which represents European clubs’ professional interests, but have since been reinstated.

In April, Al-Khelaifi was selected as the ECA’s new chairman, and he wasted no time in taking a swipe at the breakaway clubs in his first major address.

At a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, Al-Khelaifi said, “I will not spend much time talking about 18 April and the ‘not-so-Super League’ because I do not like to dwell on fabulists and failures.”

Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid have all pledged to continue their preparations for a Super League, despite the fact that they are the only three clubs not to be invited back to the ECA.

Al-Khelaifi, on the other hand, was quick to dismiss their claims, claiming that the rest of the football world is ‘moving forward’ without them.

“Together, we defended the interests of European football for the benefit of everyone,” he stated. We have faith in [UEFA] president [Aleksander Ceferin’s] tenacity and strength in the face of the midnight coup. ‘We will win,’ he vowed, and we did.

“While the three rebel clubs waste their energy, twist narratives, and continue to yell at the sky, the rest of us are making progress.”

PSG, along with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, were not part of the ESL’s intentions to join.

Due to Juventus’ involvement in Super League ambitions, Andrea Agnelli stepped down as chairman of the ECA, allowing PSG chairman Bernard Laporte to take on a new challenge.