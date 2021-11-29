In a scathing attack on Everton manager Rafa Benitez, Richard Keys orders Farhad Moshiri to ‘apologize’ and sacks him.

Farhad Moshiri should remove Rafa Benitez and apologize to Everton fans if the Toffees lose to Liverpool on Wednesday night, according to Richard Keys.

Keys has criticised Benitez’s selection as Everton manager, calling it “shameful” and believing the situation was doomed to end in tears.

Benitez, who took over for Carlo Ancelotti when he returned to Real Madrid in June, came to Goodison with a plethora of experience, having previously managed in Spain, Italy, England, and China.

His appointment, however, was possibly the most divisive in Merseyside football history due to his previous association with Liverpool.

Between 2004 and 2010, Benitez led Liverpool to Champions League and FA Cup glory, as well as a second-place Premier League finish.

However, following a strong start to the season, the Blues have suffered in recent weeks and were defeated by Brentford on Sunday.

Everton haven’t won since beating Norwich City 2-0 on September 25 and are presently six points above the relegation zone.

It’s the club’s longest winless streak since April 2016, and it hasn’t gone ignored by the fans, who vented their frustrations after the final whistle at the Brentford Community Stadium.

And Keys feels that the Spaniard should never have been granted the job in the first place, and that he is the wrong guy at the wrong club, and has urged Moshiri to appoint Duncan Ferguson as his replacement.

“Benitez should not have been awarded the Everton position in the first place. He’s the wrong guy. It’s the wrong club. He said on his blog, “It was always going to end in tears.”

“When he was appointed, what I wrote didn’t sit well with everyone. That is something I understand. Benitez has a small army of ‘friends’ in the press (and the occasional former player) whom he’s conned for years, and they promptly got to work defending the appointment, dismissing myself and others who held similar views. I didn’t mind because I knew his greatest foe would be time.

“I also realized that Evertonians would swallow their pride and rally around Benitez, because we all want the same thing.””

