In a sassy remark, the NBA champion names Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry.

Serge Ibaka, an NBA veteran, is not letting his ego get in the way of one of the most challenging assignments of his career.

Ibaka of the Los Angeles Clippers is currently out due to back issues. The veteran center could have stayed and waited until he was fully recovered, but he chose to move down to the NBA G League to keep himself active while recovering.

In most cases, players with injuries or pain must be treated until they are fit to play again. However, that is not how Ibaka perceives his situation, as he is well aware that he is not receiving the same treatment as Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry.

Ibaka told the Los Angeles Times, “I think a lot of players can take this model in that case if you sit out.” “At least if you’re Kawhi [Leonard], Kevin Durant, or Stephen Curry, those sort of superstars can sit for three years and come back, [teams]are going to give them minutes, they’re going to attempt to get them their confidence back.” “At least if you’re one of those men, you can stay,” he said, “but if you’re not one of those guys, one of those names out there, you have to battle for your confidence because nobody will give it to you.”

Ibaka appeared in a total of 41 games with the Clippers last season. Coach Tyronn Lue was impressed by his 11 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Lue, on the other hand, praised the 32-year-determination old’s to put his ego aside and play in the minors to keep up with the league’s developments.

“[Ibaka] said the game is a little quick for him right now, so he wanted to go down to the [NBA] G League and just play and get reps, get his conditioning up, get his timing,” Lue said.

The coach gushed, “When you get a man who’s a 13-year vet, that’s a true professional.” “It was good to see him just trying to do all he could to go back and assist us out in any way he could.” When the Clippers host the Dallas Mavericks this weekend, Ibaka is anticipated to return to the lineup.