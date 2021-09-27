In a Ryder Cup rout, the United States’ young guns dominate Europe.

On Sunday, the United States defeated Europe 19-9 to reclaim the Ryder Cup, in a performance that captain Steve Stricker described as the “best of all time.”

When Collin Morikawa, the world number three, tied his match with Viktor Hovland at Whistling Straits, he delivered the winning half point.

He was one of eight 20-somethings on a US team that included nine players ranked in the top 11 in the world, all vying for the prized trophy that Europe had won three years previously in France.

“Speechless,” remarked US captain Steve Stricker, who was visibly moved as he spoke of the team’s dedication, which resulted in a decisive victory.

The Americans became the first team to score 19 points, breaking the previous record of 18.5 points, which had previously been set twice by each side.

“Right here is the greatest team of all time,” Stricker declared. “These people are incredible.

“They bring a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of energy, and a lot of game,” says the narrator. They’re really fantastic.”

Dustin Johnson, the team’s oldest member at 37, set an example for his younger teammates with his 1-up singles victory over Paul Casey, giving him a perfect 5-0 record in a maximum five matches.

When he won a tense struggle with Casey that saw them tie for the opening five holes, he became the first American since Larry Nelson in 1979 – and only the fifth player ever – to go five-for-five.

Johnson gained the lead for the first time in the eighth inning, but he never led by more than two runs and couldn’t put Casey away until the very end.

Johnson said he and his youthful teammates shared a key trait that spurred their efforts to prevent Europe from winning the Ryder Cup for the sixth time in six seasons.

He explained, “We don’t like to lose.” “The Ryder Cup had a lot of rookies, but it didn’t feel like they were rookies… They didn’t play like rookies, either. They all wanted it and went up to the plate.”

They made that evident right away, taking an 11-5 lead entering Sunday’s 12 singles matches, a six-point advantage that no team has ever overcome on the final day to win the championship.

The Americans just needed 3.5 points to win the Cup.

Padraig Harrington’s Europe needed nine points to save the title, and it was evident early on that the Americans wouldn’t be able to do it.

