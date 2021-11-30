In a recent statement, the embattled Filipino Olympian reaffirms her commitment to the country.

Despite being accused of corruption by a local regulatory organization, Filipino Olympic pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena has elected to stay in the nation.

In a recent Facebook post, the world’s No. 5 pole vaulter reminded his compatriots that no matter what happens, he will remain loyal to the Philippines.

Obiena further admitted that countries offered him “lucrative cash packages” to get him to leave the Philippines and represent them instead.

“I have no desire to change nations even now, amid this current predicament.” These sentiments, as well as active encouragement to transfer allegiances, may be found on social media. This, however, is not who I am or why I do what I do. I’d like to win for [the]Philippines and show the rest of the world what we’re capable of. He wrote, “I want to win for us.”

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) accused the 26-year-old from Tondo, Manila, of embezzling roughly €85,000 ($96,201) in financial aid meant for coaching costs, particularly his head coach Vitaly Petrov, in early November.

Obiena, angered and humiliated, rejected all of PATAFA’s assertions, stating that he had already paid Petrov’s dues and even threatened to resign if the governing body continued to pursue him over the allegations.

After reaching the finals of the men’s pole vault event, Obiena was one of the island nation’s chances for a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He failed to qualify for the podium after failing to clear the 5.80-meter mark, finishing 11th out of 14 competitors.

The decorated pole vaulter had won many gold medals in the event prior to the Olympics, most recently at the 2019 Summer Universiade and the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Obiena won the gold medal in the 2021 Golden Roof Challenge in Austria in September, breaking the Asian pole vault record of 5.92 meters set by Kazakhstan’s Igor Potapovich in 1998.

Obiena, along with fellow Olympians skateboarder Margielyn Didal and weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, is one of the few bright spots for the Philippines’ bid for international relevance in the realm of sports, having won the country’s first-ever gold medal in the quadrennial event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I'm fighting for my country's pride and glory." Others fight for the sake of ego or power. But that isn't the case with me. I stand up for greater ideals. It is a virtue to be loyal. And there's still loyalty.