In a player safety study using mouthguard sensors, Alabama and Wisconsin were among the football teams studied.

According to the Associated Press, Alabama and Wisconsin are among a handful of college football teams where certain players are wearing mouthguards that protect the teeth and jaw while simultaneously collecting data for research on how to prevent catastrophic head injuries.

For a few years, ten NFL clubs have been employing sensor mouthguards, but Jennifer Langton, the NFL’s senior vice president of health and safety innovation, said the organization also wanted to engage with research colleges with strong football programs.

Experts feel that using a mouthguard to capture data on head strikes provides a fresher viewpoint than using helmet sensors, which have been in use for many years.

NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills remarked, “We wanted to go under the helmet and closer to the target of interest.” “That’s where the mouthguard looked like an obvious choice because it’s the closest to the brain and allows us to observe what the body is feeling.” Football players from North Carolina and Washington, in addition to Alabama and Wisconsin, have used the devices this season, according to the Associated Press.

According to Alabama school officials, 20 players chose to wear sensor mouthguards.

“We really wanted to start with a realistic number that we could effectively execute, and then grow if we’re receiving valuable data and there’s still interest in continuing,” Lizzie Elder, a program director and associate professor for Alabama’s athletic training program, explained.

Officials from Wisconsin didn’t say how many players were wearing the sensors, but Daniel Cobian, an orthopedics and rehabilitation professor at the university’s school of medicine and public health, said the sensors were aimed at linemen and tight ends.

“We know that when linemen play in close quarters with other players, they endure not just the potential magnitude but also a high volume of head impacts,” Cobian added.

About 40 Tar Heels have utilized the sensors, according to Jason Mihalik, a professor in North Carolina’s department of exercise and sport science, and 30 are actively wearing them at any given time.

