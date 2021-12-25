In a passionate Christmas greeting, Jurgen Klopp makes a ‘promise’ to Liverpool fans.

In his Christmas Day open letter to Liverpool fans, Jurgen Klopp reflected on “one of his happiest moments” as a manager.

The Reds’ boss has summed up all that has transpired on and off the field in the year 2021, both good and bad.

Liverpool finished third in the Premier League, qualifying for the Champions League, courtesy to a 10-game undefeated streak towards the close of the season.

However, the impacts of the Covie-19 epidemic are still being felt over the world in 2021.

In his letter, Klopp praised NHS personnel and workers while also reflecting on the “biggest lesson” learned during the previous 12 months.

“As always, I want to greet Liverpool supporters all over the world a very happy and peaceful Christmas – and I hope that wherever you are reading these words, you and your loved ones are safe and healthy,” Klopp wrote in an open letter on Liverpoolfc.com.

“When I wrote this letter a year ago, I discussed the pandemic’s impact on all of our lives, both as professionals and, more significantly, as human beings. It continues to have a major impact on us all a year later, but we should also recognize that in 2021, many important measures were taken toward what we believe will be a brighter future for everyone.

“Once again, this last year has taught us the most crucial lesson about the things that matter most in life and the importance of being grateful for them.

“As I write this, we are once again in the grip of the pandemic’s next ‘wave,’ and no one can anticipate what will happen in the future weeks, months, or even days, but one thing is apparent to me: we are stronger if we confront it together.”

“I’ve spoken before about my appreciation, respect, and gratitude for frontline workers in the UK and around the world who have put our health and safety ahead of their own.

“These guys are true heroes, and even though the pandemic is already in its 21st month,. “Summary ends.”