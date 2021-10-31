In a new series, Doctor Who pays a visit to Anfield and puts a claim on Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In the first episode of the 13th season on BBC One, Doctor Who paid a visit at Anfield.

The Thirteenth Doctor is played by Jodie Whittaker, who is the first female to play the character in the series, and John Bishop.

On the night of Halloween, Bishop’s character, Dan Lewis, is seen entering his house outside Anfield before the iconic Tardis lands minutes later.

"Liverpool?" After exiting the Tardis, the Doctor makes a remark before noticing the freshly rebuilt Anfield stadium behind her.

“Anfield! The Klopp era has begun! Classic!” Perhaps we can go to a game.” The Doctor also claims to have repeatedly seen Liverpool’s stunning Champions League victory against Barcelona and even claims to have worked as a ball boy for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

She continues, ” “I’ve seen nine times the Barcelona match.

“I used to be Trent’s ball boy.”

As we all know, the ball boy on that famous night was really club academy prospect Oakley Cannonier, whose quick thinking allowed Alexander-Arnold to take his corner fast for Divock Origi to score.

At the weekend, Cannonier scored his 15th goal of the season as Liverpool U18 hammered Everton 4-0.

It appears that the Reds have gained yet another renowned supporter in Doctor Who, only days after Hollywood great Arnold Schwarzenegger expressed his affection for the club.