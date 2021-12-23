In a national radio outburst, Simon Jordan responds to Jurgen Klopp’s ‘tens of millions’ suggestion.

Former Premier League chairman Simon Jordan has reacted angrily to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s views on the holiday football calendar.

The Reds were scheduled to play two games in three days before their Boxing Day match against Leeds was postponed, but they will still have to deal with tight turnarounds in the coming months after reaching the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

After Liverpool’s thrilling victory over Leicester on Wednesday night, Klopp has been open about his views on player welfare, even stating that he would prefer if the semi-final against Arsenal was reduced to one game.

However, ex-Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan, who feels the Premier League should stick to tradition, has taken issue with the German coach’s comments.

“Klopp appears to be quite strident, as does his deputy manager, whose little tidbits about how the dynamics of football in this country should be held together we had to listen to the prior day,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“Everyone is playing on an equal footing.” Everyone understands the dynamics; you’re playing for the audience at particular periods of the year.” “This is for the audience,” he continued. This is for the broadcasters and fans who want the games to be broadcast in this manner.

“I believe there is a significant backlash, and I could be wrong, but I don’t believe I am, that fans enjoy this tradition.”

“Have you forgotten what has brought you to this point?” The demand for the game is what propels you to where you are, because if there wasn’t a market for the game, you and your colleagues wouldn’t get paid tens of millions of pounds per year.” In an interview with BBC Sport earlier this week, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson echoed his manager’s views on the matter.

With the busy fixture calendar worsened with postponements due to covid-19, the 31-year-old believes that “nobody truly takes player welfare seriously” within the footballing authorities.

The game between Wolves and Watford on Boxing Day has also been postponed, with the Premier League reporting 90 new covid cases in the previous week.

Despite the fact that frequent absences put additional strain on playing squads, Jordan feels little sympathy for the difficulties that clubs face.