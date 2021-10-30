In a mini-derby victory, Liverpool U18s dominate Everton.

With an overwhelming Merseyside derby victory over Everton on Saturday morning, Liverpool’s Under-18s controlled from start to finish to claim local bragging rights.

Josh McConnell scored the game’s first goal with a tremendous long-range drive into the top corner, before Oakley Cannonier, Bobby Clark, and Stefan Bajcetic completed a 4-0 victory in the second half.

When the score was only 2-0, Halid Djankpata hit the crossbar for the visitors, but they were no match for a more experienced Liverpool side, with Clark and Cannonier also having efforts disallowed for offside, and Everton having goalkeeper Zan-Luk Leban to thank for the scoreline not being even more convincing.

Melkamu Frauendorf was the young Reds’ standout player, and he had a chance to open the score when rushing into the box and fizzing a shot towards goal from an acute angle, only to be thwarted by the first of many outstanding saves from Leban.

Everton goalkeeper Tim Howard, on the other hand, could do nothing about Liverpool’s opener moments later, when McConnell pulled the ball out from under his feet on the edge of the box before slamming into the top corner to cap a dominant Reds start.

Falling behind seemed to reawaken the youthful Blues, with Djankpata dragging a shot well wide for his side’s first effort of the game minutes later, but it proved to be a rare Everton shot on goal.

After Leban had denied McConnell his second goal, Cannonier was unlucky not to double his side’s advantage when he headed against the crossbar from a corner, before falling and prodding wide with the goal open.

The 17-year-old was desperate to add to his goal-scoring start to the season, and he tried his luck again shortly before the break, only to fire a looping drive from distance over the bar.

Leban was forced into action once more to keep out a Luka Stephenson shot that was admittedly straight at him, before remaining alert to prevent Eddie Jones from scoring an own goal right before halftime.

Following the restart, the Everton goalkeeper was on hand to deny Fraeundorf once more, as he continued to frustrate the youthful Reds.

Cannonier, on the other hand, made up for his previous blunder minutes later, guaranteeing.