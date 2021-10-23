In a migrant trial, Italy’s far-right leader, Matteo Salvini, is in court.

Matteo Salvini, Italy’s former interior minister and far-right leader, went on trial Saturday for allegedly illegally barring over 100 migrants from disembarking from a rescue ship in deplorable conditions.

Salvini, the leader of the far-right League party and a proponent of a “Italians first” policy, has been charged with kidnapping and abuse of power for allegedly detaining 147 migrants at sea in August 2019.

Prosecutors requested permission to question Salvini, who was present in court, on the stand on the first day of the trial in Palermo.

The hearing, which took place a month after the trial had been postponed for the first time, was mostly administrative and lasted less than three hours before Judge Roberto Murgia scheduled the next hearing for December 17.

Salvini faces a possible sentence of 15 years in jail if convicted.

He has stated that the decision was not made alone by him, but rather by the government, which included then-Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Prosecutors have requested that Conte, as well as Italy’s current Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, be added to the witness list.

As sought by civil party Open Arms, the Spanish nonprofit that operated the rescue vessel, Judge Murgia ordered US actor Richard Gere would be permitted to testify as a witness.

Before docking on the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, the actor boarded the ship in solidarity with the refugees.

The attendance of the actor was not essential, according to prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi, because it would create “spectacle” and there were more qualified witnesses.

Salvini posted a photo on Twitter of himself inside the courtroom, standing in front of one of the defendants’ cells.

“This is the Palermo prison’s courtroom. The trial that the left and supporters of illegal immigration have been waiting for has begun: how much will it cost Italian citizens?” He sent out a tweet.

Oscar Camps, the founder and director of Open Arms, stated before the court that the trial was not politically motivated.

“Saving people isn’t a crime; it’s an obligation, not only for captains, but for the entire state,” Camps told reporters.

The trial began when 406 migrants rescued by the German charity ship Sea Watch 3 in several operations off the coast of Libya arrived at the Sicilian town of Pozzallo to be unloaded.

Following an order from the prosecutor’s office, the migrants in the 2019 Open Arms case were eventually allowed to disembark the vessel after six days.

