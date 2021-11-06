In a Michael Jordan tribute, NBA legend Scottie Pippen names-drops LeBron James.

NBA icon Scottie Pippen believes “The Last Dance” was not about the Chicago Bulls, but rather Michael Jordan demonstrating why he is still the best in the game.

Pippen promised to reveal the truth behind his legacy and the well recognized Bulls dynasty he spearheaded with Jordan in the 1990s ahead of the release of his new book, “Unguarded.” The book is set to be released on Tuesday, but GQ has already published an excerpt from the six-time NBA champion’s autobiography.

In it, Pippen said that, rather than revealing the Bulls’ path to success in ESPN’s 10-part docuseries “The Last Dance,” Jordan only wanted to “show” that he had yet to be eclipsed by other NBA greats, such as LeBron James.

Pippen wrote, “To be a member of the Bulls during the 1990s was to be a part of something spectacular.”

“For the times we live in and for all time.” Except Michael [Jordan] was hell-bent on proving to the present generation of fans that he was bigger than life in his day—and still bigger than LeBron James, whom many regard as his equal, if not superior.” He went on to say, “So Michael told his tale, not the story of ‘The Last Dance.'”

In a previous exclusive interview with GQ, Pippen explained why he became known as Jordan’s “sidekick” in a different light.

Jordan was not to blame, according to Pippen. Rather, it was the “popular viewpoint.” He also stated that others around Jordan at the time, especially the media, wanted to “get close” to him so badly that they became his “cheerleaders.”

In his autobiography, Pippen maintained this point, accusing Jordan and the docuseries of utilizing him as a “prop” and failing to recognize his genuine worth as a player.

The NBA Hall of Famer alleged, "They praised Michael Jordan while not offering nearly enough respect to me and my happy teammates." "Even in the second episode, which focused for a time on my difficult beginnings and improbable road to the NBA, the story returned to MJ and his will to win." He went on to say, "I was nothing more than a prop." He referred to me as his 'all-time best teammate.' If he tried, he couldn't have been more dismissive." Jordan has yet to respond to Pippen's latest allegations. The only thing certain at this time is that Jordan thanked Pippen for his assistance in "The Last Dance." "He was quite helpful to me.