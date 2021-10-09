In a language dispute, a French minister blasts sexism in parliament.

After she objected to them using the masculine definite article in her job title, France’s environment minister accused her male colleagues in parliament of still being sexist.

Barbara Pompili told Europe 1 radio that “there is still work to be done.” “I witnessed some males yesterday at the National Assembly not allowing me to speak because they didn’t agree.” In a debate over wind farms, Pompili clashed with right-wing opposition MP Julien Aubert and others after he addressed her as “Madame le ministre,” using the masculine form of the definite article in French.

She retaliated by calling Aubert, who was serving as a bill rapporteur, as “Monsieur la rapporteure,” a feminine version of the definite article.

“I request to be addressed as ‘Madame la ministre,’ and if (he) does not comply, he will be addressed as ‘Monsieur la rapporteure,'” she explained.

The debate was presided over by MP Annie Genevard, who backed her right-wing colleague Aubert, claiming that the usage of “Madame le ministre” had been approved by the French Academy, which governs the country’s language.

“Is it too much to expect in 2021 to be called ‘Madame la ministre’ and not ‘le ministre’ when you are a woman?” the minister subsequently tweeted after watching a clip of the debate.