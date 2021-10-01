In a joint agreement with the Players’ Association, the NWSL has canceled all weekend games.

According to the Associated Press, the National Women’s Soccer League will not play any games scheduled for this weekend due to a decision reached with the approval of the NWSL players’ association.

The NWSL did not say whether the games were completely canceled or just postponed on Friday, but the decision comes as the league continues to investigate allegations of sexual harassment and misbehavior against North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley.

Riley was sacked by the team after an article in The Athletic revealing the alleged wrongdoing, which included charges of sexual coercion by two former players.

“This week, as well as much of this season, has been extremely stressful for our players and staff, and I accept full responsibility for my part in it. Commissioner Lisa Baird, who joined the NWSL in early 2020, remarked, “I am so sorry for the grief that so many are facing.”

“In light of that trauma, we’ve chosen not to go out on the field this weekend to give everyone time to reflect. Right now, we aren’t concerned with business as usual. Our entire league needs to recover, and our athletes are deserving of so much more.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Following The Athletic’s piece, in which former NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim detailed their experiences with Riley, US Soccer suspended Riley’s coaching license.

Farrelly was allegedly harassed in 2011 while playing for the Philadelphia Independence of the now-defunct Women’s Professional Soccer league.

When Farrelly was with the Portland Thorns, she informed the website that the abuse persisted. Shim, a former Thorns player, is also said to have been harassed. The Thorns claimed on Thursday that they investigated Riley’s charges and forwarded them to the league when he was fired.

The charges were “absolutely bogus,” Riley told The Athletic.

Riley was the Thorns’ head coach in 2014 and 2015. He became the head coach of the Western New York Flash for a season after being fired by the organization, before the team was sold and relocated to North Carolina.

Riley won the WPS Coach of the Year award in 2011 and the NWSL Coach of the Year award in 2017 and 2018. In 2018 and 2019, the Courage won the NWSL championship.

