In a January transfer raid, Liverpool are preparing a £30 million bid for Yves Bissouma.

The second international break of the season has arrived, and the focus has already shifted away from the pitch.

In terms of actual football, the Reds are now second in the Premier League and first in their Champions League group after seven games.

Despite this, speculation continues to swirl over who Jurgen Klopp will attempt to sign when the transfer window reopens in January.

We’ve compiled a list of the most recent transfer rumours involving players who are expected to either join Liverpool or leave.

Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes.

Sportsmole has obtained information from Fichajes, a Spanish news organization.

Guedes has surfaced as a potential transfer target for Liverpool and Arsenal, according to the report.

Valencia’s financial condition, according to the report, may force them to sell several of their key players, including Guedes.

It goes on to state that both Liverpool and Arsenal are prepared to step in if Valencia decides to break ways with Guedes in the coming months.

Guedes has two years left on his Valencia contract and has already scored two goals and added two assists in La Liga this season.

Darwin Nunez is a forward for Benfica.

The Daily Star is a newspaper published in the United Kingdom.

Manchester City has an advantage over Liverpool in the hunt to recruit the 22-year-old, according to the report.

According to the article, Nunez is also being pursued by Manchester United and Chelsea, who are also Premier League rivals.

Bayern Munich, a Bundesliga powerhouse, is also said to be interested in the attacker, who has six goals in eight games this season.

According to reports, City believes they will have first dibs on Nunez next summer because of their solid connection with Benfica.

Nunez is said to have a £125 million release clause, but according to the report, the striker may be sold for around £70 million.

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Ekrem Konur is a journalist.

Liverpool is one of a number of Premier League clubs in talks to sign the Mali international in January, according to the report.

It goes on to argue that Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are the best teams in the world. “The summary has come to an end.”