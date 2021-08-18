In a hypothetical fight, Grandson chooses Muhammad Ali over Mike Tyson.

No human being, according to Muhammad Ali’s grandson, can beat his late grandfather.

Nico Ali Walsh is creating a name for himself in the sport that his grandpa Muhammad used to dominate.

On Saturday, the middleweight wonder made his pro boxing debut, knocking out Jordan Weeks in the first round at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ali Walsh, like several of his other family members, was asked to remark on how his late grandfather might have fared against other boxing great.

Ali Walsh was recently asked by Spotbible to predict how an Ali vs. Mike Tyson fight would have gone down.

Ali Walsh is a big fan of Tyson, but he doesn’t see fictitious figures with superhuman abilities like “King Kong” or “Superman” demolishing his granddad.

Ali Walsh joked, “I’m absolutely biased because you’re asking his grandson.” “However, I believe my grandfather defeats King Kong and Superman. I don’t believe anyone can beat him, but I do admire Mike Tyson.”

Though most boxing fans associate Ali and Tyson with a heavyweight dream battle, Ali Walsh revealed that his friendship with “Iron Mike” extends beyond that.

In fact, the 21-year-old said that Tyson and his family had been encouraging him to seek a career in boxing.

He remarked, “We’re really tight with Mike [Tyson].” “He really reached out to me in the amateurs and came to one of my amateur fights, so that was a fantastic honor, and he’s only had good things to say about my family.”

“On the night of an amateur bout, he contacted my mother and his wife, Kiki, said, ‘I heard Niko was competing,’ and he showed up and was cheering me on while I fought.”

Muhammad will never witness his grandson achieve success in the sport. Ali Walsh’s promoter and Top Rank chief Bob Arum, who has previously promoted the legend’s fights, believes the late boxing legend would have been “proud” of the youngster.

Ali Walsh’s victory was described by Arum as “a great night for this young man.” “His grandfather would be so pleased of the way he’s paying tribute to him in his own special way. We at Top Rank are excited to accompany him on his career path.”

Ali Walsh has previously stated that he is serious about his first pro boxing victory.