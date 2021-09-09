In a heated media session, Angela Lee reiterates her decision not to relinquish the title.

If there were any doubts about Angela Lee’s willingness to relinquish her ONE Championship women’s atomweight championship, the division’s reigning champion answered them all on Tuesday night.

When questioned why she didn’t give up the belt after announcing her pregnancy in 2020 and knowing she’d be out of competition for a long time, Lee was quick to defend her decision, stating her disgust for giving up the title after having earned the right to be called a champion.

In response to the media’s veiled condemnation, Lee remarked, “I think ONE Championship has showed the way, this is what the standard should be, when a woman gets pregnant, she’s supported in her profession and she has a job to come back to later.”

“I’m incredibly fortunate, and I know it’ll be met with a lot of criticism and hatred, but I know how hard I’ve fought for this, and I’m not going to let it go to waste. So, that’s my opinion.”

When JM Siasat, a Filipino reporter, argued that a fight between top contender Denice Zamboanga and any of the other four top contenders should have been held with either a vacant or temporary title on the line, Lee was visibly irritated.

In place of the current ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix, this would have happened hypothetically during Lee’s pregnancy and maternity leave.

Even when it was suggested that Lee would have received a championship shot—or a unification bout—as soon as she returned to action, the champion expressed her displeasure with the concept.

“Would anyone fight for the title? So, if Denice [Zamboanga] is the “No. 1 candidate,” who will she face? In the division, there was no one else. There was supposed to be an Atomweight Grand Prix, and it was organized before I even found out I was expecting. Who would she go up against? Lee retorted, “I think it’s stupid.”

Lee is set to defend her title against the winner of the eight-woman tournament, having not competed since late 2019.

The woman known as “Unstoppable” is ready to face anyone, reiterating that she has no intention of relinquishing the title for which she has toiled for days, weeks, and months.

Chatri Sityodtong, the company’s top executive, didn’t take the belt away from her because he, too, knew what it takes. Brief News from Washington Newsday.