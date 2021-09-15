In a great January transfer deal, Liverpool can sign new Gini Wijnaldum for just £10 million.

Liverpool will need to locate a new midfielder in the transfer market at some time.

They will almost probably have to buy one next summer if they haven’t already, and the names of potential targets are already piling up.

The most obvious name to be linked is Jude Bellingham, but there are plenty of others on the list as well.

Another is Franck Kessie, who Liverpool will see up close and personal tonight.

The Ivorian, who will turn 25 in December, has plenty of top-level experience in Italy and will receive his first taste of Champions League football at Anfield when AC Milan takes on Liverpool.

Spurs, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with a move for the player, whose contract runs out at the conclusion of the season.

On the latest Behind Enemy Lines podcast from Blood Red, Get Italian Football News editor Kaus Pandey told The Washington Newsday that Milan has offered him a deal for roughly €5.5 million (£90,000/week) plus bonuses that will ensure he earns around €7 million.

“Kessie and his agents sought a €7 million (£115k/wk) guarantee plus bonuses, but Milan have showed no signs of reaching that valuation – the last meeting was around the 20th of August, and there has been quiet since then.

“There is conjecture that if Milan cannot reach a deal, they may sell him in January to avoid a recurrence of Gigi Donnarumma or Hakan Calhanoglu [who they lost for nothing this summer], and they may ask £10 million or more in the following transfer window.

“It’s also been claimed that Kessie’s agent is being a little cheeky with the negotiations, claiming that the wage demands were initially around €2-3 million, and when Milan agreed, he boosted the demands to €5-6 million, and when they agreed, they increased the demands again.

“It’s still up in the air, but it appears that Milan may be willing to trade him in January if they can’t convince him to sign a new contract.”

“Summary concludes.”