In a goalless draw with Portugal, Aymeric Laporte makes his Spain debut.

On Friday night, Aymeric Laporte made his Spain debut in a goalless draw against European winners Portugal.

The Manchester City defender, who has never played a senior game for France, was recently awarded Spanish citizenship and helped keep Cristiano Ronaldo quiet in front of nearly 15,000 supporters at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Apart from tipping a header wide and failing to exploit an opportunity when one-on-one with goalkeeper Unai Simon, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was fairly anonymous.

Spain had the better chances, but Alvaro Morata and Ferran Torres, in particular, squandered their opportunities. Morata had a chance to win.