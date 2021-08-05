In a friendly win against Bologna, Liverpool fans all notice the same thing: ‘Okay, but for real.’

Jurgen Klopp’s side smashed Bologna in the first of two pre-season matches in Evian, and Liverpool fans seemed to be thrilled by the intensity and rhythm of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Reds took an early lead thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota, who continued their strong pre-season form.

Virgil van Dijk racked up vital minutes in his quest to recovery, and Naby Keita put in another great shift, and there were other talking points from the game that drew the attention of many Reds fans.

The intensity that Klopp’s team brought to the game, on the other hand, seemed to catch everyone off guard, as teams generally don’t kick into high gear until mid-August.

And Liverpool supporters wasted little time in taking to social media to discuss the game’s ferocity.

Since Klopp took over in October 2015, his team has gained a reputation as one of the most ferocious in the country.

Liverpool’s main identity has become the ‘gegenpress,’ as Klopp attempts to reduce the time it takes to win the ball back in the last third of the field.