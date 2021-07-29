In a friendly match, Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke display differing Liverpool fortunes.

On Thursday, Liverpool play Hertha Berlin in a friendly for the fifth time, and it appears that scoring against the German capital’s side can be a positive omen for the Reds’ attackers in terms of a productive season ahead.

All previous meetings were held at the Olympiastadion, which was built for the 1936 Summer Olympics and was the site of US athlete Jesse Owens’ remarkable four gold medal performances in the sprint and long jump events, which defied the Nazi hosts’ racist ideals.

This week’s match takes place in the Tivoli Stadion Tirol in Innsbruck, a city that has hosted the Winter Olympic Games twice.

The ground, which is home to Wacker Innsbruck, was built in 2000 and holds little over 16,000 people, making it equivalent in size to Tranmere Rovers’ Prenton Park. It was temporarily expanded to a 30,000 capacity for the 2008 European Championships.

In the North Stand, there are also rail seats for so-called “safe standing.”

The Spaniards returned for a friendly against Saudi Arabia in 2010, winning 3-2, in addition to the three Group D games the stadium hosted at the Euros 13 years ago (Spain 4 Russia 1, Sweden 1 Spain 2, Russia 2 Sweden 0).

The last time Liverpool and Hertha met was four years ago, in a tale of two young Reds strikers who would go on to have contrasting fortunes at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s team cruised to a 3-0 win, but Dominic Solanke, who started the score on 15 minutes, would eventually flatter to deceive on Merseyside.

Klopp was brought in after his contract at Chelsea expired – a tribunal would rule that a £3 million transfer fee would have to be paid because he was under 24 – with high hopes that he could polish up this rough diamond from the west London club’s prolific academy system.

The Reading-born centre-forward, on the other hand, has only scored once in 27 competitive appearances for Liverpool (the third goal in a 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on the penultimate day of the 2017/18 season).

When Solanke was no longer needed, Michael Edwards was able to work his magic.