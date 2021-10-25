In a coup, a Sudanese general deposes the government.

After military imprisoned civilian leaders in what the UN called a “coup,” Sudan’s top general proclaimed a state of emergency and dissolved the authority overseeing the country’s democratic transition on Monday.

Armed forces imprisoned government executives in charge of overseeing the transition to complete civilian rule following the April 2019 fall of tyrant Omar al-Bashir, according to General Abdel Fattah al-announcement Burhan’s in a televised address.

“In order to correct the revolution’s trajectory, we have decided to declare a state of emergency throughout the country… disband the transitional sovereign council, and dissolve the cabinet,” Burhan declared, announcing the establishment of a new government.

After his address, clashes occurred in Khartoum’s capital, with the media ministry reporting that soldiers “fired live rounds on protestors rejecting the military coup outside the army headquarters.”

According to the independent Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, three protesters were murdered and 80 others were injured when “forces of the military council coup” opened fire to quell the raging anti-military demonstrations.

Demonstrators yelled, “Civilian rule is the people’s choice,” as they waved flags and built flaming barricades out of tyres. “We will not submit to military authority.”

Soldiers detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, ministers in his administration, and civilian members of Sudan’s ruling council, according to the information ministry. The violence erupted primarily outside the army headquarters in the capital.

They were detained after “refusing to support the coup,” according to a Facebook post.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the military coup and demanded that the leaders be released.

“I strongly denounce Sudan’s current military coup,” Guterres stated. “All officials, including Prime Minister Hamdok, must be released immediately.” Soldiers invaded the headquarters of Sudan’s official broadcaster in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman, cutting internet access across the country and closing highways into Khartoum, according to the information ministry.

Sudan is administered by a sovereign council of civilian and military members entrusted with overseeing a transition to a full democratic administration, following the overthrow of Bashir in 2019.

However, the leadership’s fractures have widened in recent weeks.

The International Crisis Group’s Jonas Horner described it as a “existential moment for both sides.”

He warned, “This kind of interference… truly puts autocracy back on the table.”

The international world has decried the army’s power grab, with the European Union urging for the civilian leadership to be “released as soon as possible,” and the African Union and Arab League also voicing alarm.

Special to the United States. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.