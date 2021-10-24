In a blockbuster T20 World Cup match, Pakistan looks to end India’s losing streak.

On Sunday, hundreds of millions of cricket fans around the world will see India and Pakistan rekindle their high-profile but one-sided cricket rivalry in a T20 World Cup blockbuster.

India has won all of their 12 matches at the T20 and 50-over World Cups, led by Virat Kohli.

Pakistan, on the other hand, enters the tournament with a 10-game winning streak in the United Arab Emirates, their home away from home for the past decade.

It will be the first time the two countries have met since the 2019 World Cup in 50-over cricket.

Five of Pakistan’s 12 World Cup losses have come in the T20 format.

Two were at the inaugural tournament in 2007: a ‘bowl-out’ group game and a five-run loss in the final.

On Saturday, Pakistan captain Babar Azam remarked, “To be honest, what has passed is beyond us.”

“It’s in the nature of records to be broken.”

The tickets for the match in Dubai were sold out within hours of going on sale as the UAE government relaxed the Covid-19 limitations and permitted a 70% crowd for World Cup matches.

As poor relations have hindered bilateral cricket since 2007, the South Asian nuclear adversaries have only competed in multi-national competitions including as World Cups and the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan visited India in 2012 for five limited-over matches, but ties were not totally restored because the two countries were still at odds over a number of problems, the most serious of which were the disputed region of Kashmir and terrorism.

“We need to play well in all three departments of the game since the matches between Pakistan and India are always high-intensity,” added Babar, who has two T20 International century to his record in 2021.

India, the 2009 World Champions Pakistan, along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia, is in Group 2 in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

The top two players from each pool advance to the semi-finals.

Pakistan is “extremely powerful,” according to Kohli, who will step down as India’s T20 captain at the end of the World Cup.

He also dismissed the importance of his team’s supremacy.

“These things serve as a source of diversion. What matters, regardless of the opposition, is how we prepare and perform on any given day “he stated

“You have to give it your all against them because they have a lot of talent and guys who can influence the game.”

The team's batting aspirations are held by Babar, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fakhar Zaman.