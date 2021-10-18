In a bizarre’sexy’ assertion, the Bayern Munich star claims to be better than Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich has boasted that he is “defensively more complete” than Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Pavard was commenting ahead of Bayern Munich’s Champions League group stage match against Benfica in Lisbon.

This week, Liverpool is also in Europe, as they head to Spain to face Atletico Madrid.

Pavard began to compare himself to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and PSG’s Achraf Hakimi while discussing his right-back qualities.

Pavard joined Bayern Munich from Stuttgart in 2019, a year after helping France win the World Cup.

When comparing himself to the Reds full-back, the 25-year-old made some intriguing statements while also referring to himself in the third person.

Pavard is cited as saying to Canalplus, via The Independent, “Great coaches put me at right-back because they have faith in my talents.”

“It has nothing to do with my lovely eyes or hair.

“On paper, Pavard appears to be less attractive than Hakimi or Alexander-Arnold, but I believe I am more complete defensively.”