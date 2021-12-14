In a big setback for Liverpool and its owners FSG, Newcastle United receives a major boost worth millions of dollars.

The decision to waive a temporary ban on related party transactions has given Newcastle United’s owners, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), a big boost.

Liverpool and the rest of the Premier League were not pleased with the controversial £350 billion takeover of Newcastle by the Saudi PIF in October, with 18 of the 20 clubs mobilizing to impose a temporary ban on commercial deals involving related parties, fearing that Newcastle would ramp up their activity and go beyond fair market value for deals thanks to their wealthy business contacts in the Arab nation.

When the Premier League member clubs assembled, Manchester City, which is owned by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group, which has been accused of inflating sponsorship deals to get around issues of Financial Fair Play (FFP), refrained from voting.

A temporary suspension was imposed while a working committee, led by Amanda Staveley of PCP Capital Partners, was formed with the mission of investigating connected portion transactions, and a new set of rules was agreed upon by member clubs on Tuesday.

Tied party transactions will be allowed under the new rules as long as they represent fair market value, while the remuneration of players and staff through commercial interests related to ownership will now have to be properly reported, putting them under FFP requirements.

Fenway Sports Group, which owns Liverpool, was one of the first clubs to seek an interim embargo following the Newcastle takeover.

The Reds, who haven’t had any issues with potential FFP breaches due to their business-focused approach to football, don’t have any related party transactions in their most recent set of accounts, with their commercial might accrued through their ability to leverage the club’s global appeal to blue chip companies willing to pay handsomely.

On the field, Newcastle has a lot of issues. With only one win in 16 games, Eddie Howe’s side must focus on ensuring that they remain a Premier League team next season in order for PIF’s investment to be repaid. “The summary has come to an end.”