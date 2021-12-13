In a big-money transfer splurge, Liverpool has been ordered to sign two Serie A stars.

Former Liverpool midfielder Ray Houghton has listed two players he believes the club should target in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool has been associated with a number of players, the most notable of whom being Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, as well as Luis Diaz and Jarrod Bowen.

Liverpool should not sign the latter two, according to Houghton.

However, the renowned Irish midfielder has identified two more players that Jurgen Klopp should seek in 2022.

After earning a net profit this summer despite only bringing in one player, Ibrahima Konate, Liverpool will undoubtedly have funds available.

And the Reds could lose a few players this summer, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, and Nat Phillips all appearing to be on the verge of leaving.

Houghton feels he has found the ideal prospects in Juventus striker Federico Chiesa and Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz if they are to add two first-team players to the squad.

“There’s a youngster who I like and that’s Chiesa at Juventus,” he told Betting Expert.

“He’s a one-man show, a creator, and a goal scorer.” He’s definitely a player I’d like to have at Liverpool.

“The other two (Jarrod Bowen and Luiz Diaz) have quality without a question, but can they withstand the strain of playing for Liverpool day in and day out?” You have no idea.

“I saw a little of Fabian Ruiz, and he’s a tall, leggy young man.” I liked the fact that he is a left-footer.

"You don't see that enough around here." When you have a lot of right-footers on the left side, the natural thing for them to do is come inside and shrink the pitch.

"Liverpool's front three are not what I would call box-to-box players, and their midfielders are not what I would call box-to-box players. They are side-to-side players because when the fullbacks advance, the midfielders must defend by moving sideways. It's not all about running up and down the pitch in straight lines.

"So when you're looking for a midfielder, you have to look at things like can he go side to side, can he get on the ball, is he technically good enough."