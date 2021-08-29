In a 5-0 friendly win, a Liverpool striker scores twice and a new recruit also scores.

On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool’s U18 side trounced Watford in a friendly at St. George’s Park, winning 5-0 thanks to a brace from Oakley Cannonier and goals from new recruit Bobby Clark, Harvey Blair, and James Balagizi.

The youth team’s league game had been postponed, thus the friendly was held in its place.

Clark, who joined Liverpool from Newcastle earlier this week, will be thrilled to get off to a good start in his first game for the Reds.

While Cannonier kept up his hot start to the season.

“It was a terrific opportunity for us to play at St. George’s Park, and the guys played exceptionally well,” U18 manager Bridge-Wilkinson said after the win.

“It was fun to play against a squad we don’t see very frequently, and it was a great exercise for us.”

On Saturday, September 11th, the U18s will travel to Nottingham Forrest for their next league match.