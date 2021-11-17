In a £20 million January move, Liverpool might force RB Leipzig to activate a rare transfer clause.

As a result of his great start in the Premier League, Hwan Hee-stock chan’s stock has increased tremendously.

The South Korean has scored four goals in six games since joining Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan from RB Leipzig at the end of August, piqueing the interest of a number of clubs, with Liverpool being one among those keeping an eye on the 25-year-old, according to The Mirror.

Hwang has shown that he possesses the necessary characteristics to be a Premier League success, and some of his early performances suggest that he might be the type of player that fits well into Jurgen Klopp’s three-pronged attack.

If Liverpool or any of their rivals want to put their hand up in January to bolster their attacking firepower, they’ll have to wait till other things fall into place.

Wolves reportedly had the option to buy Hwang for £13 million next summer if he performed well on his season-long loan from the Bundesliga club.

If he continues on his current path, Bruno Lage will undoubtedly want to make it a permanent relationship, having previously proved that it may be money well spent, especially given the inflated market valuations that have been seen across Europe even in the midst of a pandemic. If he does, though, there will be other interested parties at the table.

While Wolves may be able to buy him for £13 million, researchers at the CIES Football Observatory believe he is worth up to £17 million. RB Leipzig may assume that if he continues to improve in the world’s top league, a transfer fee of more than £20 million is attainable. If they felt selling him to another club would be a better financial bargain, and if the player himself chooses to transfer to another team that had showed interest, they may decide to compensate Wolves for the option clause, depending on the wording of the contract.

