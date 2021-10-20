In 95 seconds, Liverpool’s first name appeared on the Manchester United teamsheet.

Ninety-five seconds have passed. That was all it needed for Fabinho to show what Liverpool had been missing in the first half of their match against Atletico Madrid.

When Joel Matip’s saunter upfield was cut short, the home side launched a quick counter-attack with the center-back out of place.

But, before the dangerous Joao Felix could get into his stride and race towards goal, Fabinho stuck out a long leg and dispossessed the Atletico youngster, putting an end to the threat.

It was a classic intervention from the Reds midfielder moments after being introduced for the second half: no nonsense, effective, perfectly timed, and over in a flash.

Only Atletico Madrid captain Koke, who played the entire 90 minutes, made more tackles.

The fact that Fabinho and Alisson Becker had travelled straight from national team duties to Madrid in preparation for the game raised concerns, especially given that they had missed Saturday’s Premier League rout at Watford.

After a mixed first 45 minutes from Liverpool, in which they let a two-goal lead slip away with a surprisingly hesitant and timid play, the Brazilian’s grit and positional discipline was necessary.

Certainly, Jordan Henderson struggled to protect the back at times, and Naby Keita’s defensive shortcomings meant that, despite scoring Liverpool’s second goal, the Guinean was the one to make way for Fabinho during the half-time break.

Klopp later said that he may have made a mistake with his team selection, despite the fact that the ultimate goal of winning was fulfilled.

“Would I put together the same lineup again?” He admitted, “I’m not sure.” “However, there were a lot of factors to consider, such as who was playing who wasn’t playing, and who played where.”

“I think we had too many players on the pitch at the end who were now playing for their national teams in all the games, the last Premier League game, and stuff like that.”

Those are the concerns that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will have to deal with once more as attention turns to Sunday’s blockbuster match against bitter North West rivals Manchester United.

There will be plenty time for rehabilitation with five days between the games at the Wanda Metropolitano and Old Trafford, though Fabinho and Alisson will not return to Merseyside until. “The summary has come to an end.”