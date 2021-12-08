In 2022, we’signed’ Erling Haaland for Liverpool, with mixed results.

Liverpool have been linked with a summer move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, with sources indicating that the attacker’s release clause will be activated at the end of the season.

Haaland is said to have piqued Liverpool’s attention, as well as that of other prominent European teams such as Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

Haaland has an outstanding goalscoring record since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, scoring 71 goals in 70 appearances, including a goal just eight minutes after returning from injury last month against Wolfsburg.

He scored a quick double against Besiktas in the Champions League Friday night after coming off the bench.

According to reports, Haaland’s release clause might be as low as £64 million at the end of the season, and the method of payment could potentially work in Liverpool’s favor.

According to 90min, Dortmund may be willing to pay the money in installments rather than in one lump payment, a strategy that Liverpool has favored in recent years, with Thiago and Diogo Jota both signing in this fashion.

So, what would happen if Haaland decided to join Liverpool at the start of next season? Is it possible that the Norwegian will help Liverpool win a trophy or two? To find out, we ran a season simulation in Football Manager 2022, transferring Haaland to Liverpool in July 2022.

This is how it went down…

Erling Haaland has agreed to join Liverpool in the summer.

To create this simulation, we used the Football Manager 2022 editor to have Haaland sign with Liverpool on July 1, 2022, after leaving Borussia Dortmund.

On Football Manager 2022, this was Haaland’s in-game profile.

In FM22, Haaland has one of the greatest in-game profiles, with practically all of his physique attributes ranked 16 or higher.

He receives a 20 for determination, a 19 for off-the-ball work, natural fitness, and pace, and an 18 for finishing, penalty taking, calmness, balance, and strength.

Haaland had an outstanding debut season with Klopp’s team, winning the FM22 version of the Ballon d’Or in January 2023. “The summary has come to an end.”