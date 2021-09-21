In 2022, BRAVE CF will collaborate with a German MMA promotion to hold live events.

The Bahrain-based BRAVE Combat Federation has announced three live events for April 9, 16, and 23 in 2022 in Germany.

“With three breakthrough concerts, we are very happy to kick off our BRAVE CF national MMA ambition in Germany,” stated BRAVE CF president Mohammed Shahid.

“With the greatest market share in European MMA, it is BRAVE CF’s job to help the continent’s MMA sector grow. We are certain that with a powerful partner like the NFC (National Fighting Championship), we will not only be able to put on some action-packed MMA shows, but also see many national superstars from Germany.”

The performances will be staged in conjunction with the National Fighting Championship (NFC), the country’s main mixed martial arts (MMA) organization.

NFC, which only began operations in 2019, has quickly gone to the top of the German MMA scene, with a focus on producing the next generation of German fighters.

During BRAVE CF’s run of events in Germany, FIGHTING.de will function as the official media partner.

“Collaborating with BRAVE CF is an honor for us and demonstrates that we are on the right track to making MMA a big deal in Germany,” said Michael Ortlepp, CEO of FIGHTING.DE.

“Collaborating with such a high-profile partner as BRAVE CF is a major step forward for the growth of MMA in our country. It’s also a fantastic opportunity for local fighters to showcase and establish themselves on such a large international stage.”

Since its inception in 2016, BRAVE CF has visited 23 different nations.

As the forthcoming BRAVE CF 54 on Saturday, September 25th will be their first-ever trip to Poland, the promotion will attempt to add the 24th country to its roster.

In the main event, BRAVE CF lightweight champion Amin Ayoub will defend his title against Egypt’s Ahmed Amir.

Rolando Dy, a lightweight contender, projected that Ayoub would easily win the bout due to the Frenchman’s superior style inside the ring.