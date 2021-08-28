In 2021, the NFL’s COVID vaccine mandate might become a reality for players.

Despite the fact that 93 percent of the league’s players have already been vaccinated, the NFL is considering making COVID-19 immunizations mandatory for players, setting up a preseason clash between locker rooms and front offices.

“I believe we are in a much better position than we were at this time last year because we have a much better understanding of this virus and how it spreads, as well as how to test and identify it,” said the league’s chief medical officer Allen Sills.

The NFL is still pushing for a mandatory vaccine for players, according to the league. The NFL Players Association is against it.

JC Tretter, president of the NFL Players Association, tells @ESPNCleveland that the league never requested a vaccine requirement. (However, the league was probably well aware that the union would never agree to one.) https://t.co/mV4LYM2TcN

“I honestly don’t see where the NFL is coming from; we’ve been talking obligatory vaccines with the players association from the beginning,” NFL General Counsel Lawrence Ferazani stated. The league “would love to see the mandate go into effect tomorrow,” Ferazani said.

According to the Washington Post, the NFL’s associate executive director of external relations, George Atallah, the union and player leadership “did not believe requiring the vaccine was the appropriate approach.”

“We know the vaccination is effective, but we also know our tight protocols are effective when followed, as we demonstrated last year,” Atallah continued.

The NFL Players Association would have to accept the vaccine mandate before it could take effect. The NFL and the NFLPA have clashed over testing frequency, with the NFL proposing weekly testing and the NFLPA demanding daily testing.

Several times during the 2020 season, the NFL had to scurry to reschedule games because to COVID outbreaks. However, if an outbreak occurs on any NFL club and a game cannot be rescheduled, the outbreak team will be compelled to forfeit, potentially jeopardizing their playoff chances.

According to Sills, NFL facilities are “the safest locations in their communities,” and the epidemic would not be as serious as it is currently if society had the same vaccination rates. From August 1 through last Saturday, there were 68 positive tests across the league, according to Sills, and unvaccinated players were seven times more likely to contract the virus.

The Dallas Cowboys are set to kick off the NFL season on September 9th. Brief News from Washington Newsday.