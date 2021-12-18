In 2021, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and four other well-known managers will be fired.

At least 20 managers have lost their jobs across Europe as a result of the current campaign.

It is a well-known reality that in the fickle world of soccer, no manager is safe from being fired after a terrible month.

Five head coaches were fired by their respective teams just 11 games into the 2021-22 Premier League season, with the most high-profile termination occurring in November when Manchester United fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who had been in charge for over three years.

Here is a list of five well-known executives who were fired in 2021:

Newcastle United’s Steve Bruce:

As two years in command of Newcastle United, Bruce was fired earlier this season after the Magpies struggled to get off to a good start in the 2021-22 season. Soon after the club’s profitable Saudi acquisition, the story broke. Eddie Howe, a former Bournemouth coach, took over as Newcastle’s manager.

Nuno Espirito Santo (Tottenham): Nuno joined Tottenham Hotspur after leaving Wolves at the end of last season. Spurs were seventh in the Premier League in 2021-22 when he was terminated because he failed to impress the North London club. He was replaced by Antonio Conte.

Dean Smith (Aston Villa): In October, Aston Villa fired Dean Smith as their head coach after five consecutive Premier League losses. Aston Villa returned to the English Premier League in 2019 under Smith’s guidance, finishing 11th last season. Villa, on the other hand, were 16th in the standings, just two points above relegation, when Smith was signed. Smith was replaced by Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard.

Ronald Koeman (FC Barcelona): Following Barcelona’s 1-0 defeat against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga, the Catalans terminated Ronald Koeman as their head coach. It was the club’s fourth loss in six games in all competitions. For 14 months, the Dutchman was in charge of Barca. Xavi Hernandez, a club legend, took his spot.

Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired after the Red Devils’ 4-1 loss against Watford in the Premier League, which was their fifth defeat in seven league games.