In 2017, a Colombian nun kidnapped by Mali jihadists was released.

A Colombian Franciscan nun kidnapped by jihadists in Mali more than four years ago has been released, according to Mali’s presidency.

Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was kidnapped on February 7, 2017, near the Burkina Faso border in southern Mali, where she was working as a missionary.

Along with images of the nun taken after her release Saturday, a message on the president’s Twitter account paid respect to her “courage and bravery.”

Sister Gloria said, “I thank the Malian authorities, the president, all the Malian authorities, for all the efforts you’ve made to liberate me, may God bless you, may God bless Mali,” in images broadcast on state television showing her with Mali’s interim president Colonel Assimi Goita and Bamako Archbishop Jean Zerbo.

“I am extremely delighted; thank God, I have been well for five years,” the nun stated, smiling and dressed in a yellow gown.

Her release was the result of “four years and eight months of concerted effort” by multiple intelligence services, according to the presidency.

Goita emphasized in the official statement that “efforts are being made” to secure the release of all those currently incarcerated in Mali.

Sister Gloria was “doing fine,” according to Archbishop Zerbo.

“We prayed fervently for her freedom. I would want to express my gratitude to the Malian government and those decent individuals who made this release possible “”Says the archbishop.”

Sister Gloria, 59, was abducted at Koutiala, around 400 kilometers east of Bamako. She had spent six years as a missionary with three other sisters in the parish of Karangasso.

Sister Carmen Isabel Valencia, one of her coworkers, claims she volunteered herself in lieu of two younger sisters who were being kidnapped.

Sister Carmen described her as “a woman of a very distinctive human quality, down to earth… motivated by the love of the poor.”

Her brother Edgar Narvaez, who lives in Colombia, said he was overcome with emotion when he learned of her release.

“Thankfully, she is in wonderful health. They showed me photos, and she seemed to be in good health “According to AFP, he said.

Sister Gloria was held by “a gang of GSIM,” the Al-Qaeda-linked Group to Support Islam and Muslims, the largest terrorist alliance in the Sahel, according to a letter written by the Red Cross to her brother last July.

According to AFP, she was not mistreated throughout her captivity and learned the Koran during that time, according to a source close to the discussions for her release.

"The negotiations took months, if not years," the remarked.