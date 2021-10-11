In 2008, an interpreter who assisted in the rescue of Vice President Joe Biden managed to flee Afghanistan.

The State Department reported Monday that an interpreter who assisted in the rescue of US Vice President Joe Biden in an Afghan snowfall in 2008 has departed Afghanistan with his family after hiding from the Taliban for weeks.

Aman Khalili and his family went on a US government plane to Doha, Qatar, after crossing into Pakistan by land. Thousands of Afghan refugees are being vetted by US officials for immigration, according to a State Department representative.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Khalili, his wife, and their five children were able to depart the country with the support of Afghan-American and veterans organisations after being unable to flee in the August emergency evacuation following the Taliban’s takeover.

When then-Senator Joe Biden and two other legislators, Chuck Hagel and John Kerry, visited Afghanistan in 2008, Khalili was working as an interpreter for US military.

When their chopper was forced to land in a remote place due to a snowstorm, Khalili joined a small military Quick Reaction Force that traveled into the mountains from Bagram airbase to rescue them.

Khalili was unable to get his emigration application to the United States approved in time to be evacuated as the Taliban seized power thirteen years later.

“Hello, Mr. President,” he was quoted in the Wall Street Journal as saying at the end of August, when the airlift of some 120,000 people fleeing the country came to an end.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, responded by saying the government would assist him.

“We’ll get you out of here. We shall be grateful for your service “she stated

Khalili and his family hid in a safe house in Kabul after the airlift ceased, with the support of Afghan Americans and US veterans.

Khalili and his family were unable to board a refugee aircraft from Mazar-i-Sharif due to a lack of Afghan passports, so they went overland for two days in secret to the Pakistan border, which they crossed on October 5.

According to the Journal, the State Department is moving quickly to implement a plan to grant the family with special immigration permits to the United States.