‘I’m Treated Differently,’ says Max Verstappen ahead of the title-deciding race; read the whole statement here.

When it comes to the laws of fair racing, Max Verstappen claims that the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) stewards handle him “differently” than other drivers.

The Red Bull racer’s remarks could stoke arguments ahead of the calendar year’s last race weekend, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will go into the race level on points to determine the champion for the year.

At last weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Verstappen was penalized three times for offenses he was accused of committing while racing against Hamilton’s Mercedes.

“Two other guys did the same thing in terms of racing as I did in terms of defending, and they didn’t even get a mention or a penalty. So I’m perplexed since I assumed I was simply racing hard. What happened to me did not merit a punishment, and plainly, neither did the other two persons who did it; nonetheless, it is clear that only I will receive one. Of course, people are a little more critical when they’re battling on the front lines, but I don’t get it “Motorsport.com quoted Verstappen as saying.

Verstappen earned three penalties for overtaking while off the track, driving Hamilton off the circuit, and braking in front of him and causing a collision.

The reigning champion won the contentious race in Saudi Arabia and is still in contention for a record-tying eighth world title, while Verstappen is vying for his first. Whoever wins the race at Yas Marina will be crowned F1 world champion in 2021.

“At the end of the day, there will always be criticism. However, I believe that what is unjust from my perspective is that I am treated differently than other drivers. Other drivers, clearly, can get away with it, but I can’t. That, I believe, is a problem here “In the same interview, Verstappen added.

When asked if he plans to change his strategy before the final race, the Dutchman said, “To be honest, all I ask is that it be fair for everyone, which is clearly not the case right now. But, as I previously stated, I don’t believe I was wrong, and it is certainly not wrong for others, so why should I change while others are allowed to race as they please? Everyone should be able to race like that, in my opinion.” The championship race in Abu Dhabi has been set. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.